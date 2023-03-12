March Madness 2023: How to watch 2023 Selection Show

How to Watch the 2023 Selection Show
Show Time: 5 p.m.
TV Channel: CBS
Online Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live
Final Four Odds: ILL +550
National Champion Odds: ILL +3000
Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12, 11-9 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood — 114-78 record (6th season)
Last Game: 79-76 loss to Penn State (Big Ten Tournament Second Round)
Pre-Show Reading:
What Happened The Last Time Illinois Was In The NCAA Tournament?
March 20, 2022: No. 5 Houston 68, No. 4 Illinois 53
Luke Goode and RJ Melendez were 2 years old the last time Illinois made it to the Sweet 16.
They won’t be 19 when the Illini make their next.
On the backs of the freshmen and All-American Kofi Cockburn, the Illini nearly roared back to another ugly NCAA Tournament win to advance to the second weekend for the first time since 2005, but a late run by Houston was enough to propel the Cougars to a 68-53 victory at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.
