Join The Champaign Room’s Bracket Challenge

It’s that time of the year again, those few days where you pick the winners of 63 games and think you’re going to have the perfect bracket.

Well, prove it to us.

Join our ESPN.com Tournament Challenge group and compete against other Illinois fans.

Our group is called The Champaign Room 2023, and you can find the group directly by clicking here. Or you can go to this link: https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2023/en/group?redirect=tcmen%3A%2F%2Fx-callback-url%2FshowGroup%3FgroupID%3D5187425&ex_cid=tcmen2023_clipboard&groupID=5187425&inviteuser=ezYwMzk2Q0E4LThENDUtNDczMC1BRjI3LTRGODk3Qjc5NTdCMH0%3D&invitesource=clipboard

Brackets lock when the Round of 64 begins on Thursday, so get them in before then! Only one bracket per ESPN account.

Bragging rights to the winner.

Comment on this post if you have any questions about the challenge or group.