Jayden Epps released from hospital after concussion

Freshman point guard Jayden Epps is out of the hospital after suffering a concussion this week during practice, Illinois announced Wednesday night.

The team said Epps was taken to the hospital from practice on Tuesday, but he was released on Wednesday.

Epps’ parents have come to Champaign to be with him as he recovers.

“He’s doing better,” said head coach Brad Underwood in a news conference Wednesday.

Epps has started the last 10 games for the Illini at point guard, a position already thin after freshman Skyy Clark took a leave from the team in early January.

Prayers up for a speedy recovery @Jaydenepps_ get well fam!! — skyy clark (@skyyclark) March 1, 2023

Just two weeks ago, guard Terrence Shannon Jr. suffered a concussion in a game against Penn State. He missed two games.

Illinois has two critical regular season games left, starting Thursday night against Michigan.