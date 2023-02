Bret Bielema’s third spring game with Illinois is set for Thursday, April 20.

The program announced its plans for the Orange and Blue Scrimmage on Thursday night.

Kickoff for the game will be at 7:30 p.m. CT.

It will air live on BTN.

The game is free to attend. Illinois said more information on the game will be available closer to the game.

Here’s a look back at Bielema’s first two spring games in Champaign: