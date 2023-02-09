Four Illini headed to NFL Combine

Illinois well be will represented later this month at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Four Illini will be taking part in the events — the second-most in program history (2003 - 5 Illini).

The four include the Brown twins — RB Chase and DB Sydney — DB Jartavius Martin, and DB Devon Witherspoon.

There’s been a lot of talk about Spoon being a top-10 pick, which would make him the program’s first first-round pick since 2012 (Whitney Mercilus and AJ Jenkins).

All 32 teams will be in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium for the event.

According to the team, 65 Illini have attended the combine since 1987. They have a full list on their website.