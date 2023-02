On this episode of Oskee Talk, we discuss Iowa’s massive overreaction to the Orange Krush controversy (4:10), review the ACTUAL basketball game (19:00) and lament the Big Ten’s scheduling decisions (37:25). Plus, we recap another week in women’s hoops (45:30) and conclude the episode with our Illini of the Week (52:20)!

