How to Watch Illinois at Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Iowa

Game time: 1:30 p.m.

TV Channel: FOX

Online Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Iowa -2.5, O/U 153.5

Quick Hits

Head Coach: Brad Underwood — 110-72 record (6th season)

Last game: 72-56 win over Nebraska

Head Coach: Fran McCaffery — 256-170 record (13th season)

Last game: 86-70 win over Northwestern

What Happened the Last Time These Two Teams Played?

The previous matchup is one that many Illinois fans will never forget.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Justice for last year? A poetic ending for the seniors? Whatever you want to say, the Illini are Big Ten Champs.

Thanks to Nebraska’s upset win over No. 10 Wisconsin, Illinois entered Sunday night with a chance to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season title. A year after Illinois felt they were snubbed in the conference standings, the basketball gods gave Illinois a golden opportunity: win and be Big Ten co-champions.

“Never said a word [to the guys about Nebraska winning]. They knew,” said Illini head coach Brad Underwood. “It was more about dealing with the emotions of Senior Night.”

And in what may have been the biggest regular season game in the Underwood era, No. 20 Illinois outlasted No. 24 Iowa, 74-72, at State Farm Center. Confetti fell from the rafters, fans stormed the court and the Illini cut down the nets as Big Ten regular season champs.