How to Watch Illinois at Ohio State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Ohio State

Game time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: CBS Live TV Stream

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois -4, O/U 145

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: 66-62 win over No. 21 Northwestern

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-17, 3-14 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Chris Holtmann

Last Game: 75-71 Loss to Penn State

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — That’s how you defend your home court.

After an embarrassing home loss to Indiana last time out, the Illini rebounded nicely on Tuesday. Illinois was efficient on both ends of the floor, and took care of Ohio State, 69-60, at State Farm Center.

The last time Illinois played, they were dismantled and ran off their own floor against the Hoosiers. Head Coach Brad Underwood made mention of the fact that the Illini had played or practiced 19 consecutive days leading up to their disappointing showing against IU. This time — once again at home — with four days of “much needed” rest, Illinois had no excuse.