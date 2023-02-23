How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Illinois

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -5.5, O/U 136.5

Quick Hits

Head Coach: Brad Underwood — 112-75 record (6th season)

Last game: 78-69 win over Minnesota

Gameday Reading:

Head Coach: Chris Collins — 153-157 record (10th season)

Last game: 80-60 win over Iowa

Gameday Reading:

What Happened the Last Time These Two Teams Played?

Skyy Clark’s last game as an Illini was in Evanston, and it didn’t end well.

In the past few years, Illinois has dominated the rivalry against in-state rival Northwestern. That changed Wednesday night.

The problems exhibited by Brad Underwood’s squad over the past month haven’t gotten any better, as Chase Audige’s 19 points led a balanced Northwestern attack en route to a dominant 73-60 win over Illinois on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.