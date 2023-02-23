 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

A B1G in-state rivalry game.

By Noah-Cowell
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Illinois

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -5.5, O/U 136.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood — 112-75 record (6th season)

Last game: 78-69 win over Minnesota

Northwestern Wildcats (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Chris Collins — 153-157 record (10th season)

Last game: 80-60 win over Iowa

What Happened the Last Time These Two Teams Played?

Skyy Clark’s last game as an Illini was in Evanston, and it didn’t end well.

Jan. 4, 2023: Illinois 60, Northwestern 73

In the past few years, Illinois has dominated the rivalry against in-state rival Northwestern. That changed Wednesday night.

The problems exhibited by Brad Underwood’s squad over the past month haven’t gotten any better, as Chase Audige’s 19 points led a balanced Northwestern attack en route to a dominant 73-60 win over Illinois on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

