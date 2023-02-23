How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Illinois
Game time: 8 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: FOX Sports
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -5.5, O/U 136.5
Illinois Fighting Illini (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood — 112-75 record (6th season)
Last game: 78-69 win over Minnesota
Northwestern Wildcats (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Chris Collins — 153-157 record (10th season)
Last game: 80-60 win over Iowa
What Happened the Last Time These Two Teams Played?
Skyy Clark’s last game as an Illini was in Evanston, and it didn’t end well.
Jan. 4, 2023: Illinois 60, Northwestern 73
In the past few years, Illinois has dominated the rivalry against in-state rival Northwestern. That changed Wednesday night.
The problems exhibited by Brad Underwood’s squad over the past month haven’t gotten any better, as Chase Audige’s 19 points led a balanced Northwestern attack en route to a dominant 73-60 win over Illinois on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
