Illinois football tickets will be less expensive in 2023

Ticket prices for Illinois football games will be less expensive in 2023.

The University launched a new initiative Wednesday called FamILLy First. It will reduce ticket prices by an average of 17%, with many portions of the stadium seeing decreases of more than 35%, according to a release.

“As we move into the 2023 season and beyond, we must continue to activate our passionate Illini fan base. For us to achieve the goals we have for Illinois Football, we need everyone to participate,” said athletic director Josh Whitman in a statement.

According to a news release, season ticket holders will have added benefits on seat backs, concessions and merchandise.

Illinois’ first home game is set for Sept. 2 against Toledo.

