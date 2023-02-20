PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 244 - Predictably Unpredictable

On this episode of Oskee Talk, we discuss more football coaching moves (2:00), and we bid adieu to our favorite French forward (5:56). We also recap men’s losses to Penn State & Indiana (14:40), ask why Big Ten refs hate fun (32:35), and try to understand Illinois’ three-point problem (42:25). We also review a milestone win for women’s basketball (49:33) and wrap up the show with our Illini of the Week (57:10).

