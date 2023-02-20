How to Watch Illinois vs. Minnesota: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Minnesota

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois -15.5, O/U 134

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: 71-68 Loss at No. 14 Indiana

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Ben Johnson

Last Game: 76-69 Loss to Penn State

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

MINNEAPOLIS — Highlighted by exciting wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State, Illinois went into Monday night with a three-game winning streak. Looking to keep the streak alive, the Illini did just that, and in dominant fashion.

After a competitive first half, Illinois used a Matthew Mayer-led attack and stellar defense en route to a 78-60 win against Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Coming into the game as 9.5-point favorites, the Illini (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) were unable to separate themselves early on from the Gophers. Mayer’s 10 points led all scorers at the half, but Illinois barely clung to a 35-32 lead.