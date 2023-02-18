Illinois stumbles at end in 3-point loss at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Late game mismanagement all around.

Without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. — who averages over 17 points per game — the odds were against the Illini in a game that meant a lot to the conference standings.

The senior transfer and leading scorer — who averages 17 points per game — being out meant that other guys would have to step up, but unfortunately the efforts of Matthew Mayer and the guys were not enough as they fell to Indiana, 71-68.

Down two points with just over 16 seconds to play, Jayden Epps drove to the hole and was fouled. He only made one of two, and Indiana found Trayce Jackson-Davis at the end of the court for a dunk, which put them up three.

Illinois had one last chance to tie the game and, it looked like Mayer would be the one to shoot it — he had been 4-of-11 from behind the arc — but he then dished it to RJ Melendez (who hadn’t made a field goal in the game), who missed the potential game-tying three pointer.

It was a much more valiant effort from Illinois (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) than the first matchup with Indiana (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten)

Back on Jan. 19, Indiana came into State Farm Center and delivered a blow to the sold-out Champaign crowd behind Trayce Jackson-Davis’ 35 points. In order to win today, Illinois had to change their game plan around the Hoosier big and did so in an impressive way.

Illinois (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) seemed motivated, energized and excited to try and avenge that loss and their loss from Tuesday night. They played a much cleaner game overall, grabbing more rebounds, committing less fouls and less turnovers.

It wasn’t easy though as we knew it wouldn’t be. Indiana (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) had to come back from as a big as a nine-point deficit in the second half and the crowd in Bloomington was getting into it.

Illinois now moves into a tie for third place in the conference with Iowa and Maryland (two teams who have a tiebreaker over Illinois).

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

EPPS FREE THROWS: With the Illini down 69-67 and just over 16 seconds to play, Jayden got fouled and had to make a couple free throws to tie the game. He missed the front end but was able to get the second to fall.

HAWKINS SLAM (AND TECH...): Coleman Hawkins postered Trayce Jackson-Davis in the first half and was ecstatic about it, because who wouldn't be if you just postered a guy like TJD?

Him being TJD. https://t.co/M5kpZuGx1N — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 18, 2023

But go figure, a technical foul was called on Hawkins for “taunting” and Indiana was given two free throws (made both).

BEHIND THE ARC: Coming in to Saturday’s game, Illinois only shot 31.3% from deep as a team. They shot 50% from that range in the first half with Mayer cashing in four, but the second half was more on par with the season, as there wasn’t a made three (0-8) which really hurt them in the second half.

DEFENSE: Let’s do a little compare and contrast here. In the Jan. 19 matchup between these two, Indiana shot 61.8% from the field. On Saturday, IU only shot 43.1% from the field. A valiant effort from Illinois to say the least.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Mayer likes playing on the road it seems.

Mayer also did this.

The boys are doing some flying today, that's for sure. ✈️ https://t.co/JieD7fvk35 — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 18, 2023

SOUND SMART

Illinois dropped to 91-96 all time in the series.

Indiana has now won three in a row against Illinois.

Illinois drops to 31-58 all time in Assembly Hall.

UP NEXT

A quick turnaround to try and avoid three-straight losses.

Illinois will host Minnesota on Monday night in a COVID makeup game from a couple weeks ago.

Tipoff against the Gophers is at 8 p.m. and will air on BTN.