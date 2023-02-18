 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois stumbles at end in 3-point loss at Indiana

The Hoosiers sweep the Illini.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Late game mismanagement all around.

Without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. — who averages over 17 points per game — the odds were against the Illini in a game that meant a lot to the conference standings.

The senior transfer and leading scorer — who averages 17 points per game — being out meant that other guys would have to step up, but unfortunately the efforts of Matthew Mayer and the guys were not enough as they fell to Indiana, 71-68.

Down two points with just over 16 seconds to play, Jayden Epps drove to the hole and was fouled. He only made one of two, and Indiana found Trayce Jackson-Davis at the end of the court for a dunk, which put them up three.

Illinois had one last chance to tie the game and, it looked like Mayer would be the one to shoot it — he had been 4-of-11 from behind the arc — but he then dished it to RJ Melendez (who hadn’t made a field goal in the game), who missed the potential game-tying three pointer.

It was a much more valiant effort from Illinois (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) than the first matchup with Indiana (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten)

Back on Jan. 19, Indiana came into State Farm Center and delivered a blow to the sold-out Champaign crowd behind Trayce Jackson-Davis’ 35 points. In order to win today, Illinois had to change their game plan around the Hoosier big and did so in an impressive way.

Illinois (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) seemed motivated, energized and excited to try and avenge that loss and their loss from Tuesday night. They played a much cleaner game overall, grabbing more rebounds, committing less fouls and less turnovers.

It wasn’t easy though as we knew it wouldn’t be. Indiana (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) had to come back from as a big as a nine-point deficit in the second half and the crowd in Bloomington was getting into it.

Illinois now moves into a tie for third place in the conference with Iowa and Maryland (two teams who have a tiebreaker over Illinois).

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

EPPS FREE THROWS: With the Illini down 69-67 and just over 16 seconds to play, Jayden got fouled and had to make a couple free throws to tie the game. He missed the front end but was able to get the second to fall.

HAWKINS SLAM (AND TECH...): Coleman Hawkins postered Trayce Jackson-Davis in the first half and was ecstatic about it, because who wouldn't be if you just postered a guy like TJD?

But go figure, a technical foul was called on Hawkins for “taunting” and Indiana was given two free throws (made both).

BEHIND THE ARC: Coming in to Saturday’s game, Illinois only shot 31.3% from deep as a team. They shot 50% from that range in the first half with Mayer cashing in four, but the second half was more on par with the season, as there wasn’t a made three (0-8) which really hurt them in the second half.

DEFENSE: Let’s do a little compare and contrast here. In the Jan. 19 matchup between these two, Indiana shot 61.8% from the field. On Saturday, IU only shot 43.1% from the field. A valiant effort from Illinois to say the least.

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

Mayer likes playing on the road it seems.

Mayer also did this.

SOUND SMART

  • Illinois dropped to 91-96 all time in the series.
  • Indiana has now won three in a row against Illinois.
  • Illinois drops to 31-58 all time in Assembly Hall.

UP NEXT

A quick turnaround to try and avoid three-straight losses.

Illinois will host Minnesota on Monday night in a COVID makeup game from a couple weeks ago.

Tipoff against the Gophers is at 8 p.m. and will air on BTN.

