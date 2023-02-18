How to Watch Illinois at Indiana: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at No. 14 Indiana

Game time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood — 111-74 record (6th season)

Last game: 98-81 loss at Penn State

Gameday Reading:

Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Mike Woodson (2nd season)

Last game: 64-62 loss at Northwestern

What Happened the Last Time These Two Teams Played?

CHAMPAIGN — In an intense atmosphere at State Farm Center on Thursday night, all eyes were on Trayce Jackson-Davis.

With Illinois fighting back minutes into the second half, the star-studded Hoosier big man blew right past Dain Dainja at the top of the key for a jaw-dropping, tomahawk slam. Less than two minutes later, he spun around Dainja for another one.

Jackson-Davis’ shocking display summarized the entire night, as his 35 points led Indiana in an offensive clinic to a 80-65 win over Illinois, snapping the Illini’s four-game winning streak.