Terrance Jamison promoted to Illinois co-defensive coordinator

Illinois will have co-defensive coordinators in 2023.

The Illini announced Wednesday that defensive line coach Terrance Jamison will work with defensive coordinator Aaron Henry to man the unit this season.

“I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity and eager to continue stacking days,” Jamison said in a statement.

Jamison’s defensive line anchored Illinois’ epic defense in 2022, led by now-Purdue head coach Ryan Walters.

Before joining Illinois with head coach Bret Bielema in 2021, Jamison was a defensive line coach at Purdue, Texas Tech, Air Force and Florida Atlantic. Like so many on Bielema’s staff, he also worked on BB’s staff at Wisconsin, where Jamison got a chance to coach JJ Watt.