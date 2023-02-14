 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Illinois big man Zacharie Perrin leaves program

The Illini freshman is heading back to France.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 04 Illinois at Iowa Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup with Penn State, Illinois announced that freshman Zacharie Perrin has left the program.

According to the team, Perrin will return to his native France.

Perrin committed to Illinois in the summer and officially joined the team in December.

He appeared in one game — Jan. 19 vs. Indiana. Perrin only played two minutes.

While Illinois didn’t say what’s behind the move, it’s disappointing after Perrin was so highly touted over the summer.

The Illini have seven regular season games left, including Tuesday in State College.

Loading comments...