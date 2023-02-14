How to Watch Illinois at Penn State: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Penn State

Game time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPNU

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois -2.5, O/U 142

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood — 111-73 record (6th season)

Last game: 69-60 win over Rutgers

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Micah Shrewsberry — 28-28 record (2nd season)

Last game: 74-68 loss at Maryland

What Happened the Last Time These Two Teams Played?

The first meeting this year didn’t go too well for the Illini in Champaign...

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Well, that’s certainly not what we expected.

Illinois was riding high after a massive upset win over No. 2 Texas Tuesday night, but the feeling was short lived. Penn State came in with upset on their minds as they defeated Illinois 74-59 Saturday at State Farm Center.

“Our approach to this game was very deserving of the outcome,” said head coach Brad Underwood.

The first half was a fist fight to start out, going back-and-forth with lead change after lead change and the game being tied often. The big storyline was Penn State being 6-of-9 from behind the arc, giving them a 47-38 lead at the break.

Penn State’s (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) veteran leadership led the way as Seth Lundy (13), Jalen Pickett (16) and Myles Dread (9) combined for 38 of the 47 first-half points. Illinois did not have an answer for any of the three.