Nick Allegretti’s wife delivered twins ahead of the Super Bowl

Nick Allegretti is having a helluva day.

On Sunday morning, Allegretti’s wife delivered healthy twin girls in Chicago, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

There’s already one winner on Super Bowl Sunday: #Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m. today in Chicago. Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the hotel lobby with Christina and her family. Two new members of #ChiefsKingdom. pic.twitter.com/vmpioTpq4P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023

And on Sunday night, the Illini alum goes for his second Lombardi Trophy as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs when they take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Allegretti was the consummate professional as an Illini, playing on teams that left something to be desired on the field in the late 2010s.

But ever since joining the Chiefs in 2019, he has been part of an embarrassment of riches, all well-deserved.

And who can forget when he caught a playoff touchdown last season?

This season he has appeared mostly on special teams, and that’s where you can expect the guard to line up on Sunday night.

But even if the Chiefs lose, he’s already a winner. Congrats, Nick!