How to Watch Illinois vs. No. 24 Rutgers: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. No. 24 Rutgers
Game Time: 1 p.m.
TV Channel: FS1
Online Streaming: FoxSportsGo
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -5.0, O/U 132.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th Season, 110-73)
Last Game: 81-79 loss at Iowa
Gameday Reading:
No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Steve Pikiell (7th Season, 114-98)
Last Game: 66-60 loss at No. 18 Indiana
What Happened the Last Time They Played?
Illinois got handed a 70-59 loss in Piscataway last February.
They split last year’s season series.
Loading comments...