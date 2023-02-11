How to Watch Illinois vs. No. 24 Rutgers: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. No. 24 Rutgers

Game Time: 1 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGo

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -5.0, O/U 132.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (6th Season, 110-73)

Last Game: 81-79 loss at Iowa

Gameday Reading:

No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Steve Pikiell (7th Season, 114-98)

Last Game: 66-60 loss at No. 18 Indiana

What Happened the Last Time They Played?

Illinois got handed a 70-59 loss in Piscataway last February.

They split last year’s season series.