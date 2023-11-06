Williams, Feagin receive Big Ten weekly honors

Illinois’ offense stood out in the team’s 27-26 victory over Minnesota on Saturday. And two of the Fighting Illini’s top playmakers were acknowledged by the Big Ten for their efforts.

First, junior wide receiver Isaiah Williams was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week.

I-Will recorded career highs in catches (13) and receiving yards (131), while also adding a pair of TD catches Saturday — including the game-winning 46-yard score in the final minute.

Williams’ 13 grabs are the most by a B1G player this season and tied for the second-most in Illinois program history. “1” currently leads the conference in receptions (59) and is second only to Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison, Jr. — a presumptive top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft — in receiving yards.

Meanwhile, running back Kaden Feagin was voted Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Feagin totaled 148 all-purpose yards versus the Golden Gophers, rushing 22 times for 89 yards and notching his first career receiving touchdown, a 54-yard pass from Luke Altmyer in the third quarter. Feagin’s 418 rushing yards are currently third in the country among true freshmen.

Williams & Feagin will look to stack up even more impressive numbers Saturday against the Indiana Hoosiers in Champaign.