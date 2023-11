On this edition of the Oskee Talk podcast, I discuss Illinois’ thrilling win in Minneapolis (2:36), I-Will finally looking like I-Will (15:38), as well as John Paddock’s legend-making performance (19:55) and why that’s not enough to make a QB switch (22:04). I also preview this week’s matchup against Indiana (32:11).

