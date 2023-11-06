How to Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch #25 Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois

Game Time: 7 p.m.

TV Channel: N/A

Online Streaming: B1G+

Odds: ILL -26.5, O/U 141.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th season, 114-79 record)

Last season: 20-13 record (11-9 Big Ten)

Last game: 82-75 win over No. 1 Kansas (Exh.)

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0)

Head Coach: Marty Simmons (3rd season, 14-48 record)

Last season: 9-22 record (5-13 Ohio Valley)

What Happened the Last Time These Two Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — This EIU-Illinois matchup was a bit different.

Five years after Illinois was stunned in an exhibition against Eastern Illinois ahead of Brad Underwood’s first season in Champaign, the Illini tipped off its 2022-23 campaign on Monday night at State Farm Center and took down the Panthers in steady fashion, 87-57.

“1-0, always a good thing to be that,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “I thought we played really, really hard tonight.”

And if Coleman Hawkins and transfer guard Terrence Shannon Jr. consistently play like this, it’ll be a fun year.