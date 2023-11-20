 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois dropped from AP Top 25

The Illini are unranked this week.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
TCR // Craig Pessman

Despite winning two games last week, Illinois was dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week.

The Illini checked in at No. 23 in last week’s poll, but were unranked in the new poll on Monday.

This is likely due to Illinois’ loss to No. 4 Marquette, as well as two less-than-stellar performances against Valparaiso and Southern on Friday and Sunday.

Now, you can think what you want about the rankings this time of year. They don’t mean much, but they also don’t make a lot of sense.

Illinois is back in action Friday night against Western Illinois. The Illini started the season at No. 25.

