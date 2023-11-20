Illinois dropped from AP Top 25

Despite winning two games last week, Illinois was dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week.

The Illini checked in at No. 23 in last week’s poll, but were unranked in the new poll on Monday.

This is likely due to Illinois’ loss to No. 4 Marquette, as well as two less-than-stellar performances against Valparaiso and Southern on Friday and Sunday.

Now, you can think what you want about the rankings this time of year. They don’t mean much, but they also don’t make a lot of sense.

Hold up, Illinois loses to #4 Marquette by 7 in a game they absolutely could have won, they drop out of the top 25 but FAU loses to Bryant and is still in and USC loses to UC Irvine and is still in. There are many more weird examples, how dumb are these voters — Brandon Wildman (@brandon_wildman) November 20, 2023

Illinois is back in action Friday night against Western Illinois. The Illini started the season at No. 25.