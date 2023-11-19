How to Watch lllinois vs. Southern: TV Channel, Game Time, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 23 Illinois (3-1) vs. Southern (1-3)
Game Time: 7 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: B1G+
Odds: Isn’t there enough for you to bet on?
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head coach: Brad Underwood (7th season, 117-80 record)
Last game: Win over Valpo
Gameday Reading:
Southern Jaguars
Head coach: Kevin Johnson (1st season)
Last Game: 88-80 loss to Western Illinois
What Happened the Last Time These Two Played?
Nov. 10, 2017: Illinois 102, Southern 55
The start to the Brad Underwood era went as well as anyone could possibly ask. Illinois defeated the Southern Jaguars 102-55. The team dominated the Jaguars in every area of the game.
