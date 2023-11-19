 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch lllinois vs. Southern: TV Channel, Game Time, Online Streaming and Odds

Back at home, and not on streaming!

By Stephen Cohn
TCR // David Pollak

How to Watch No. 23 Illinois (3-1) vs. Southern (1-3)

Game Time: 7 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: B1G+

Odds: Isn’t there enough for you to bet on?

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head coach: Brad Underwood (7th season, 117-80 record)

Last game: Win over Valpo

Gameday Reading:

Southern Jaguars

Head coach: Kevin Johnson (1st season)

Last Game: 88-80 loss to Western Illinois

What Happened the Last Time These Two Played?

Nov. 10, 2017: Illinois 102, Southern 55

The start to the Brad Underwood era went as well as anyone could possibly ask. Illinois defeated the Southern Jaguars 102-55. The team dominated the Jaguars in every area of the game.

