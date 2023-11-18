How to Watch Illinois at Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Iowa
Game Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV Channel: FS1
Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO
Odds: ILL -3.5, O/U 31.5
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (3rd season, 18-17 record)
Last Game: 48-45 win over Indiana
Gameday Reading:
Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten)
Head coach: Kirk Ferentz (25th season)
Last game: 22-0 win over Rutgers
What Happened the Last Time These Two Teams Played?
Oct. 8, 2022: Illinois 9, Iowa 6
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With the stakes higher than ever under the bright lights at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, the defenses shined the brightest.
After a game-winning touchdown drive gave Indiana the win in Week 1, the Illinois defense left Bloomington with a bad taste in their mouths.
Since then, Ryan Walters’ defense has been second to none.
In an incredible atmosphere, his guys faced a nearly identical chance to seal the game with a stop. This time around, they did just that, sealing a dramatic 9-6 win over Iowa.
