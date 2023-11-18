How to Watch Illinois at Iowa: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Iowa

Game Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Odds: ILL -3.5, O/U 31.5

Quick Hits:

Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (3rd season, 18-17 record)

Last Game: 48-45 win over Indiana

Gameday Reading:

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten)

Head coach: Kirk Ferentz (25th season)

Last game: 22-0 win over Rutgers

What Happened the Last Time These Two Teams Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — With the stakes higher than ever under the bright lights at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, the defenses shined the brightest.

After a game-winning touchdown drive gave Indiana the win in Week 1, the Illinois defense left Bloomington with a bad taste in their mouths.

Since then, Ryan Walters’ defense has been second to none.

In an incredible atmosphere, his guys faced a nearly identical chance to seal the game with a stop. This time around, they did just that, sealing a dramatic 9-6 win over Iowa.