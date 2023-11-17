How to Watch lllinois vs. Valparaiso: TV Channel, Game Time, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch No. 23 Illinois (2-1) vs. Valparaiso (2-1)

Game Time: 7:00 pm

TV Channel: none

Online Streaming: B1G+

Odds: ILL -27.5, O/U 133.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head coach: Brad Underwood (7th season, 116-80 record)

Last game: 71-64 loss to No. 4 Marquette

Valparaiso Beacons

Head coach: Roger Powell Jr. (1st season, 2-1 record)

Last Game: 64-59 win over Green Bay

What Happened the Last Time These Two Played?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Malcolm Hill scored 25 points, Leron Black had a double-double and Jamall Walker picked up a win in his debut as the interim coach for Illinois, an 82-57 romp over short-handled Valparaiso in an opening game of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Hill made 7 of 12 shots, including four 3-pointers, and 7 of 8 free throws and became the fourth player to surpass 1,800 points for the Illini (19-14), who are seeded second in their bracket and are home against the Boise State-Utah winner next. Black had 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds.