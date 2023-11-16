Illinois’ Newton named Outland Trophy semifinalist

It’s just that kind of season for Johnny Newton.

Illinois’ star defensive tackle was named Wednesday a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to college football’s best interior lineman.

Newton is the second Illini ever to be named a semifinalist for the honor. He’s the first since Moe Gardner in 1989.

Seven players are up for the award:

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

DT Jer’Zahn Newton, Illinois

DT T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

G Zak Zinter, Michigan

C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

G Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

This season Newton has 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. He also blocked three kicks and leads the country in QB pressures (39).