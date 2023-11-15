Illinois scores 103 in blowout win on Field Trip Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — How about that performance for the kids?

After falling to Marquette, the Illini were looking to get back on track against a St. Peters squad in front of the future generation of Illini fans on Wednesday.

This one, ladies and gentlemen... was a wrap from tip. St. Peters could not stop the offensive explosion today from the Illini. Illinois was shooting the ball at a high clip, while St. Peters struggled to hit the mark in a 103-33 win. The Illini walked away with a major bounce back win scoring at least 100 points for the second consecutive year on Field Trip Day, against a team who is still trying to find its identity.

Again, preseason All-Big Ten honoree Makira Cook was unavailable. She has yet to play this season, but seems to be aimed for a return to the court for their next contest against No. 16 Notre Dame.

The Illini improve to 2-1 on the season, while St. Peters falls to 1-2. The Peacocks went 0-30 last season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

With a very loud arena to greet the Illini, they came out on fire. A 21-point run that was sparked from behind the arc by Genesis Bryant and Jada Peebles, allowed Illinois to get ahead quick. With their aggressive style of defense, the first quarter ended with the Illini up 23.

The Illini continued the hot shooting in the second. With Kendall Bostic and Adalia McKenzie having their way near the hoop, Peebles was lighting it up from deep going 4-7 from three ending the first half with a team-high 16 points. Illinois shot 61% from the floor while shooting a ridiculous 66% from three. The offense for St. Peters picked up behind Jada Leonard, but due to the offensive onslaught by Illinois it was getting out of hand quick. The Illini went into the half up 50-19.

The second half was much of the same. Kendall Bostic secured her 20th-career double-double early in third, her second of the young season. Then the fourth quarter saw a lot of valuable minutes for all the Illini newcomers, especially for Cori Allen, who put up a quiet 16 points and 6 rebounds.

THE NUMBERS

Jada Peebles – 19 points / 5-8 from three

Cori Allen – 16 points / 6 rebounds / 3 assists

Kendall Bostic – 14 points / 10 rebounds

Shay Bollin – 14 points / 4 rebounds / 2 assists

BIG PICTURE

More than 11,500 people were in attendance for this matchup, making it the fourth-largest crowd in Illinois women’s basketball history. Winning in dominant fashion with mostly children in attendance, further grows the new generation of Illini fans.

(Just a heads-up, kids, it is not always this easy.)

YOU GOTTA SEE THIS

It got loud!

Class is in session at @IlliniWBB’s Field Trip Day….



And these students brought the energy! pic.twitter.com/6gY7HJoVlt — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) November 15, 2023

TWEET OF THE GAME

Today was Field Trip Day at State Farm Center, and that meant reaching the 4th-highest attendance in @IlliniWBB history (11,563)!!



Check out the kids’ reactions when the #Illini broke the 100-point barrier. https://t.co/9lsRTmkvy9 pic.twitter.com/m3AJgzL8zM — Noah Cowell (@cowell_noah) November 15, 2023

UP NEXT

Illinois has the tough task of going against No. 16 Notre Dame during the Citi Shamrock Classic, on Saturday at 12 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on NBC. Yes, real NBC.