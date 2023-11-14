How to Watch No. 23 Illinois vs. No. 4 Marquette: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs Marquette
Game Time: 7 p.m.
TV Channel: FS1
Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL -1.5, O/U 147.5
Quick Hits
No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 116-79)
Last Game: 64-53 Win over Oakland
Gameday Reading:
No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0)
Head Coach: Shaka Smart (3rd Season, 50-20)
Last Game: 95-65 W over Rider
Gameday Reading:
What happened the last time they played?
It was a little frustrating.
Illinois faced Marquette in the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games only to leave Milwaukee with a one-point loss, 67-66.
In fact, that loss marked a third-straight to Marquette in the all-time series history.
The last win for Illinois? You guessed it, Dec. 13, 1980.
