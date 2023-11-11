John Paddock throws for over 300 yards in first half

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Remember the John Paddock against Purdue and Penn State? His performances then seem like a distant memory.

After leading Illinois on a game-winning, 85-yard drive last week against Minnesota, John Paddock got his first start of the season with Luke Altymer sidelined due to injury.

The sixth-year senior has made the most of the opportunity thus far, passing for 316 first-half yards and two touchdowns.

Paddock’s 316 yards are the most in a half by an Illini QB since 2013 when Nathan Scheelhaase had 340 in the first half against Southern Illinois.

With all that mind, surely Illinois would be winning, right? Nope.

Indiana leads at half by one, 27-26, and will get the ball to start the second half.