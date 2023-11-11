Quincy Guerrier goes for double-double one day after becoming a dad

What a week for Quincy Guerrier.

In his postgame press conference after the Illini’s 64-53 win over Oakland on Friday night, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said that the newcomer became a dad on Thursday.

Underwood said Guerrier’s fiancé gave birth to their daughter Natalia Rose. He said that Guerrier spent some time away from the team this week, but still played in the game on Friday.

“The blessings in life of having a child are pretty special,” Underwood said. “He’s been gone, worrying about all of that, and I did want to make sure I mention that because that’s pretty damn cool and pretty special to be a dad.”

Underwood said both mom and baby are healthy and doing well.

In Friday’s game, Guerrier played 28 minutes, scored 13 points, and grabbed 10 boards. It was his first double-double as an Illini.

Congrats, Q!