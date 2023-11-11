How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana
Game Time: 11 a.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO
Odds: ILL -6.5, O/U 43.5
Quick Hits:
Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten)
Head coach: Bret Bielema (3rd season, 17-17 record)
Last game: 27-26 win over Minnesota
Gameday Reading:
Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten)
Head coach: Tom Allen (7th season)
Last game: 20-14 win over Wisconsin
What Happened the Last Time These Two Teams Played?
Sept. 2, 2022: Indiana 23, Illinois 20
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sloppy play and questionable calls led to Illinois’ first defeat of the season on Friday night.
Big Ten football was back in full fledge at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington as a near 4-hour game ended in a 23-20 Indiana win.
Loading comments...