How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming and Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana

Game Time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO

Odds: ILL -6.5, O/U 43.5

Quick Hits:

Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten)

Head coach: Bret Bielema (3rd season, 17-17 record)

Last game: 27-26 win over Minnesota

Gameday Reading:

Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten)

Head coach: Tom Allen (7th season)

Last game: 20-14 win over Wisconsin

What Happened the Last Time These Two Teams Played?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sloppy play and questionable calls led to Illinois’ first defeat of the season on Friday night.

Big Ten football was back in full fledge at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington as a near 4-hour game ended in a 23-20 Indiana win.