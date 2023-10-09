2024 OL Caleb Pyfrom decommits from Illinois

Bad to worse for Illinois Football right now.

Just two days after the Illini’s 20-7 loss to Nebraska, three-star OL Caleb Pyfrom, of Omaha, decommitted from Illinois.

After talking with my family we have decided to open back up my recruitment — Caleb Pyfrom (@PyfromCaleb) October 9, 2023

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Pyfrom committed to Illinois in June. He’s the 44th-best offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247.

While Pyfrom didn’t say why he is taking back his word, it would likely have something to do with Illinois’ disappointing start, which includes three losses in Big Ten play and among the worst offensive line play in the Big Ten, if not the country.

Bret Bielema still has work to do on the recruiting trail shoring up his line — and it probably can’t all be fixed through the portal.