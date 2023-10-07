Kendall Gill’s son Phoenix visits Illinois

As Illinois begins its preseason practices ahead of the first exhibition on Oct. 20, the Illini had a big-named guest on Friday.

The son of Illini legend Kendall Gill — Phoenix — took an official visit at Illinois.

A 2025 guard from St. Ignatius in Chicago, Gill is a top-priority for Brad Underwood and one of the best players in Illinois in his class.

According to 247, Gill also has offers from schools like Northwestern, Stanford and Iowa State.

Why would it mean so much to land this legacy recruit? Because Kendall Gill is one of the most recognizable names in program history, a member of the Flyin’ Illini and a First-Team All-American in college. Gill has the seventh-most points in program history.

He went on to have a lengthy NBA career, which included a stop with the Bulls. He currently does analysis for NBC Sports Chicago.