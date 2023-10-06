How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska
Game time: 7:00 pm CT
TV Channel: FS1
Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO
Odds: ILL -3.5, O/U 42.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3; 0-2 B1G)
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (3rd season, 15-15)
Last game: L, 44-19, at Purdue
Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3; 0-2 B1G)
Head Coach: Matt Rhule (1st season, 2-3)
Last Game: L, 45-7, vs. Michigan
Gameday reading:
What Happened the Last Time These Two Played?
Oct. 29, 2022: Illinois 26, Nebraska 9
Tommy DeVito completed 20 of 22 passes for 179 yards and 2 TDs, Chase Brown recorded his ninth consecutive triple-digit rushing game, and the Fighting Illini forced four turnovers to leave Lincoln victorious.
Illinois won its sixth straight game to improve to 7-1 and clinch the program’s first winning season since 2011.
