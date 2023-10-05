Big Ten finalizes conference matchups for 2024-28

Welcome to the new Big Ten.

Just months after the Big Ten announced its plans for matchups for a 16-team league, we’re back with a redesign.

The league released its matchups for the 2024-28 seasons on Thursday.

In 2024, Illinois will host Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Purdue in Champaign. The Illini will make visits to Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, and Rutgers. The only “new” Big Ten member that Illinois plays next season is Oregon.

Illinois will play Purdue and Northwestern each season as part of the protected matchups. The Illini will then play the other 15 times at least twice every five years, once home and once away.

Here’s that entire list.

What do you think? Pretty good?