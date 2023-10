Illinois legend Juice Williams will be back in Champaign for Friday night’s game against Nebraska.

The team said Thursday that Williams will be an honorary captain.

Juice starts 44 games for the Illini in the late 2000s, rushing for more than 2,500 yards and passing for more than 8,000. His most memorable game has to be the upset over No. 1 Ohio State in 2007 and leading the Illini to the Rose Bowl in 2008.

Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. on FS1.