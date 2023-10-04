3-star guard Jase Butler commits to Illinois

The Illini’s 2024 class just got stronger.

Three-star guard Jase Butler announced his commitment to Illinois on Instagram Live with 247 Sports’s Travis Branham on Wednesday.

NEWS: Jase Butler, the No. 189 overall recruit in the country, has committed to Illinois, he tells @247Sports.



“I’ve built great relationships with the coaching staff, and I feel like it’ll be the best spot to help me achieve my goals,” Butler told Branham. “The winning history that the program and coach Underwood has, it really stuck out to me.”

Butler is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard from San Francisco, California. According to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, he is ranked as the 189th overall player in the Class of 2024 and the 24th best combo guard nationally.

Butler chose the Illini over a trio of in-state schools: Stanford, San Francisco, and UC Santa Barbara, among many other low and mid major offers. Butler has not been highly recruited, but the Illini staff is extremely high on his potential and sees him as part of their future backcourt.

Butler becomes the first out-of-state commit to join the Illini’s 2024 class, pairing with three-star forward Jason Jakstys from Yorkville and four-star, top 40 forward Morez Johnson from Chicago.