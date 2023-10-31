Giants sign Tommy DeVito to active roster

Two days after scoring his first NFL touchdown, former Illinois star QB Tommy DeVito has been signed to a NFL team.

The Giants signed DeVito to the team’s active roster on Tuesday. He was elevated to the team’s active roster in mid-October after an injury to Daniel Jones. Technically, DeVito was “on loan” from the practice squad; he could be called up four times before having to be released.

DeVito was then thrust into action after Tyrod Taylor’s injury in a truly ugly game against the Jets. He completed 2 of 7 passes for a spectacular -1 yard. DeVito did rush for a 6-yard touchdown, but the Giants lost to their rival 13-10 in overtime.

With Taylor’s injury seeming serious, DeVito may get his first NFL start this Sunday in Vegas against the Raiders. With his appearance against the Jets, DeVito became the first former Illini QB to appear in a NFL game since Kurt Kittner in 2003.

Say what you want about DeVito’s performance, but still a big moment for the former Illini and Syracuse star to get this opportunity at the professional level — and his former team took notice.