Illinois’ exhibition vs. Kansas didn’t count, but it wasn’t meaningless

We may have already found out a lot about this year’s team.

By Drew Pastorek
David Pollak // The Champaign Room
On this edition of the Oskee Talk podcast, I recognize the Illini of the Week (3:24), give a special nod to Illinois volleyball (13:35), check in with football during its bye week (17:50), and spotlight a former Illini achieving a feat 20 years in the making (21:58).

Plus, TCR’s Tristen Kissack joins me to recap Illinois’ thrilling win over #1 Kansas and preview the upcoming men’s hoops season (25:47).

