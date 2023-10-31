Illinois’ exhibition vs. Kansas didn’t count, but it wasn’t meaningless

On this edition of the Oskee Talk podcast, I recognize the Illini of the Week (3:24), give a special nod to Illinois volleyball (13:35), check in with football during its bye week (17:50), and spotlight a former Illini achieving a feat 20 years in the making (21:58).

Plus, TCR’s Tristen Kissack joins me to recap Illinois’ thrilling win over #1 Kansas and preview the upcoming men’s hoops season (25:47).

