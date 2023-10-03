 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

None injured in fire under Memorial Stadium horseshoe

The fire was quickly extinguished.

By Stephen Cohn
A fire at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night was quickly extinguished, according to Illinois’ athletic department.

Officials said the fire happened in the southwest corner of the stadium under the horseshoe and away from the spectator area. Illinois did not say what caused the blaze, but said no one was injured.

Illinois is set to host Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The athletic department said it will evaluate the facility on Wednesday, but they believe the stadium will be ready for the game without any changes.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on FS1.

