None injured in fire under Memorial Stadium horseshoe

A fire at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night was quickly extinguished, according to Illinois’ athletic department.

Officials said the fire happened in the southwest corner of the stadium under the horseshoe and away from the spectator area. Illinois did not say what caused the blaze, but said no one was injured.

Memorial Stadium, where the Fighting Illini play football and are schedule to play Nebraska on Friday, is at least partially on fire. Smoke can be seen pouring out from the the lower level on the south side of the stadium. We have a crew working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/FcCgRT9I6T — Kevin Lighty - WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) October 4, 2023

Illinois is set to host Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The athletic department said it will evaluate the facility on Wednesday, but they believe the stadium will be ready for the game without any changes.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on FS1.