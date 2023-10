On this episode of the Oskee Talk podcast, I review the takeaways from Illinois’ putrid performance in West Lafayette (6:42) and discuss how wrong we were about Illini football (24:33). I’ll also preview the Nebraska game (31:20) and recap some of Brad Underwood’s comments from Men’s Basketball Media Day (40:22).

