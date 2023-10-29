Tommy DeVito scores first career NFL touchdown

Tommy DeVito has found the endzone for the first time in his NFL career.

The former Illini quarterback turned an option keeper into a 6-yard touchdown run to give the New York Giants the lead over the Jets in the third quarter, 10-7.

DeVito later recorded his first career completion on a check down to running back Saquon Barkley in overtime that went for no gain. He only attempted seven passes after entering the game, with the Giants choosing to rely on the run game with their dire quarterback situation.

Giants starter Tyrod Taylor exited the game in the second quarter with an apparent rib injury, forcing DeVito into action. Taylor was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

DeVito began the season on the Giants’ practice squad, serving as their emergency third quarterback on game days. Following the neck injury suffered by regular starter Daniel Jones in Week 5, DeVito has been elevated to the active roster the last three weeks.

According to Pro Football Reference, DeVito is the first Illinois quarterback to appear in an NFL game since Kurt Kittner in 2003, who played in parts of seven games for the Atlanta Falcons.

He’ll have to wait a little longer for his first career completion — finishing the afternoon 0-for-4 passing.

The Jets went on to beat the Giants 13-10 in overtime.