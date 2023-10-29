How to Watch No. 25 Illinois vs. No. 1 Kansas: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 25 Illinois vs No. 1 Kansas

Game Time: 5 p.m.

TV Channel: BTN

Online Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: It’s a charity exhibition game, settle down.

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini

Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 114-79)

Last Game (Technically): 116-65 win over Ottawa

Kansas Jayhawks

Head Coach: Bill Self (20th season, 556-124)

Welcome back, Bill!

Last Game: 72 - 71 L vs Arkansas (Round of 32, NCAA Tournament)

Yep, these two could have faced off last year in March Madness but Arkansas had others ideas.

Kansas has not played a (public) exhibition yet.

What happened the last time they played?

It’s been a bit.

The last three matchups have come in March, with Kansas eliminating Illinois in 2011’s second round 73-59.

Illinois last beat Kansas in 2001’s Sweet 16, 80-64 (Bill Self was the head man in Champaign).

All-time, the series is tied at three. Sunday’s game will not officially change that, but it will provide some bragging rights.