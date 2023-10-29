How to Watch No. 25 Illinois vs. No. 1 Kansas: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 25 Illinois vs No. 1 Kansas
Game Time: 5 p.m.
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: Fox Sports Go
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: It’s a charity exhibition game, settle down.
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini
Head Coach: Brad Underwood (7th Season, 114-79)
Last Game (Technically): 116-65 win over Ottawa
Kansas Jayhawks
Head Coach: Bill Self (20th season, 556-124)
Welcome back, Bill!
Last Game: 72 - 71 L vs Arkansas (Round of 32, NCAA Tournament)
Yep, these two could have faced off last year in March Madness but Arkansas had others ideas.
Kansas has not played a (public) exhibition yet.
What happened the last time they played?
It’s been a bit.
The last three matchups have come in March, with Kansas eliminating Illinois in 2011’s second round 73-59.
Illinois last beat Kansas in 2001’s Sweet 16, 80-64 (Bill Self was the head man in Champaign).
All-time, the series is tied at three. Sunday’s game will not officially change that, but it will provide some bragging rights.
