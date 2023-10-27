Ayo Dosunmu wins NBA offseason community award

No surprise here: Ayo Dosunmu doing good in the community.

The Illinois legend and current Chicago Bull was honored Thursday with the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for the offseason. The NBA recognized Dosunmu for his efforts in his hometown of Chicago working with youth on education and other initiatives.

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has been named the #NBACares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award Offseason Winner for his efforts to uplift and inspire the youth in his hometown of Chicago.



Learn more about Ayo's community efforts: https://t.co/of9CW9cwO5 pic.twitter.com/vL7mNHKylS — NBA Cares (@nbacares) October 26, 2023

Among those activities, a basketball clinic in May for children from the group Black Kids Predict, and “Ayo’s Block Party” in July, which honored his childhood friend Darius Brown, who was shot and killed in 2011.

“This recognition means the world to me, not just as a basketball player, but as a proud representative of this incredible city,” Dosunmu in a statement. “Being able to give back to the same city that raised me and made me the man I am today is an unforgettable feeling. I dedicate this award to the youth of Chicago – dream fearlessly and stay focused, and the opportunities will be endless.”

I don’t think any of this surprises us, since we’ve been able to see the kind of person Ayo is for the past six years since he committed to Illinois in 2017. Anyway, always great to see him shining, even if the Bulls kinda stink (again).