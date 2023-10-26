It’s watch list season for Illinois’ Terrence Shannon

Honors are already pouring in for TSJ.

Illinois’ fifth-year guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was named to the Jerry West Award Watch List this week.

Shannon is one of 20 players on the award watch list, which recognizes the top shooting guards in the nation

Earlier this month, Shannon was named a unanimous pick for the Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

He averaged 17 points and 4.6 rebounds last season in his first year with the Illini.

Illinois’ final exhibition is this Sunday at 5 p.m. against No. 1 Kansas.