On this edition of the Oskee Talk podcast, I reveal the Illini of the Week (3:45), review a history-making week in hoops (8:30) and recap Illinois’ exhibition win (19:57).

I also discuss football’s homecoming collapse versus Wisconsin (24:22) and why Bret Bielema seems content with not putting games away (36:48).

Listen to this week’s episode HERE.