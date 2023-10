CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois’ star defensive lineman has been ejected from Saturday’s game.

Johnny Newton got to Badger QB Braedyn Locke for a sack, but it was to Newton’s demise. The officials viewed the hit as helmet-to-helmet contact and was called as targeting.

This also means that Newton is going to miss the first half of the game at Minnesota following the bye week.

Wisconsin scored a touchdown and two-point conversion on the drive of the penalty to make the score 21-18.