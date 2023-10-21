Fumble recovery leads to Illinois TD

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Complimentary football at its finest.

With both teams starting Saturday’s game with punts on their respective first drives, Wisconsin got the ball just past midfield before the contest’s first turnover.

Badger QB Braedyn Locke fumbled after being hit by Johnny Newton and it was recovered by the Illini.

The home team would take advantage, as on the very next QB Luke Altymer found receiver Pat Bryant for a 27-yard strike. Five plays later, Illinois was in the endzone because of a connection between Altmyer and tight end Tanner Arkin.

Illinois led 7-0 following the first quarter.