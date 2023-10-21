How to Watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FS1

Online Streaming: FoxSportsGO

Odds: Illinois +2.5, O/U 42

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (3rd season, 16-16)

Last Game: 27-24 win over Maryland

Gameday Reading:

Related Illinois slight underdog for Homecoming showdown with Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Luke Fickell (1st season, 4-2)

Last Game: 15-6 loss to Iowa

What happened the last time these two played?

MADISON, Wis. — Bret Bielema is going swimming Saturday night.

After Illinois’ win — its first at Camp Randall in 20 years — Bielema was surprised by his wife and two daughters.

“All my girls wanted to know is if we’re gonna go swimming tonight,” Bielema joked after the game. “They don’t seem to care about the history.”

But Bielema does care about the history — and the moment.

A decade after leaving Wisconsin for a head coaching job at Arkansas, Bielema returned to Madison on Saturday with Illinois. And behind a typical Bielema gameplan — run the ball, score in the redzone and play defense — the Illini won at a place they hadn’t since 2002, all part of a surreal 34-10 blowout of the Badgers.